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Biker movie REVIEW: Is Sharwanand-Malvika Nair's Telugu Drama Worth Watching? Here’s What Fans Said
Biker, starring Sharwanand and Malvika Nair, opens in cinemas today, April 3, 2026. Find out how social media followers are reacting to Abhilash Reddy Kankara's directorial.
Biker movie X review
Sharwanand, a South Indian actor and producer, has appeared in the Telugu family-sports drama film Biker, which opened in theatres on Friday, April 3, 2026. The film, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, stars Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, and Rajashekhar in major roles.
Biker movie X review
Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati produced the film under the UV Creations label. Viewers have been sharing their comments on social media from the first day of the performances. Here's what online people are saying about Biker.
Biker Movie X Review
Biker has received favourable comments from spectators, who describe it as "emotional and true to its genre." One user gave the film three out of five stars, writing, "Biker review: Emotional, gritty, true to its kind - 3/5."
Biker Movie X Review
Another X user commended the Sharwanand's performance, calling it "top notch". He also like cinematic melodies and background music. His X post stated, "#Biker Review: Motor Race Stories are relatively uncommon in Telugu Cinema @ImSharwanand is back with a bang. His performance is excellent. Rajasekhar sir is a beautiful actor. The songs and BGM are terrific. The climax is an emotional workout, and the director can handle the situation. My rating is 4/5."
Biker Movie X Review
The developers published the official trailer for the film Biker on March 22, 2026, and it has received over 3.6 million views on YouTube so far.
#BIKER Review 🔥
Engaging screenplay 👍
Superb racing sequences 🏁
Sharwanand performance 🔥
Overall Clean entertainer 💯
Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) pic.twitter.com/4gfVnLXxzI
— Urstruly_SS 👑🦁 (@urstruly_SS) April 3, 2026
Biker Movie X Review
#BIKER Review 🚴♂️
High voltage action 💥
Stylish making 👌
Racing episodes goosebumps
Sharwanand one man show 🔥
Family Mass elements balanced 👍
Must Watch ✅ pic.twitter.com/elghbcKCni
— Zσყ MσFRA🍃 (@mofra2) April 3, 2026
Biker Movie X Review
#BIKER Review: Fast-paced racer with a gripping opening and powerful presence from Rajasekhar. @ImSharwanand shines with an emotional comeback and a thrilling climax, backed by stylish visuals and Ghibran’s energetic score🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rXQB7Fs6L
— Rebelwood ☢️ (@TheRebelWoodEra) April 3, 2026
Biker movie crew and production details
Abhilash Reddy wrote and directed the film Biker, which is being produced by Vikram Reddy. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati produced the film under the banner UV Creations. Ghibran Vaibodha created the soundtrack for the film, which was edited by Anil Pasala.
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