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Sharwanand Divorce: Wedding pics gone from social media, are they really splitting?
While actor Sharwanand is celebrating his new film 'Biker', fresh rumors about his divorce have started doing the rounds. People are saying he's splitting up with his wife, Rakshita. Here's what we know.
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Image Credit : google
Sharwanand Wedding Picture
Young hero Sharwanand is on a roll. After his Sankranti hit 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', his summer release 'Biker' is also getting great reviews from audiences and critics. It looks like Sharwanand is back on the success track and is busy with a line-up of films.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Sharwanand Wedding Picture
But for some time now, rumors have been swirling about Sharwanand's personal life. He married Rakshita Reddy in 2023, and they also have a daughter. However, reports suggest that differences have cropped up between the couple and they are living separately.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Sharwanand Wedding Picture
The divorce rumors actually started last year. Back then, Sharwanand's team had clarified that there was no truth to them. But now, the talk has started all over again, and there's a specific reason for it.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Sharwanand Wedding Picture
Sharwanand has deleted his wedding photos from his social media accounts. This has once again sparked the divorce debate. Currently, his Instagram profile only features his own pictures. Photos of his wife, their wedding, and their daughter are all gone.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Sharwanand Wedding Picture
So, while Sharwanand is celebrating the success of his movie 'Biker', the divorce talk has intensified. The actor, who started his career as a character artist, went on to deliver superhits like 'Gamyam', 'Run Raja Run', and 'Sathamanam Bhavati'.
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