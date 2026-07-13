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Disha Patani says getting a chance in Hollywood isn't easy. 'You can't just sit in India and expect a role. You have to go through many processes like auditions, agencies, and visas. You must go there, stay there, and try. Only then is there a higher chance. The audition process is very professional. Sometimes you might get a role based on past work, but for most parts, auditions are compulsory. There are no shortcuts,' she explained.