Disha Patani Opens Up About Landing a Hollywood Role in Kevin Spacey's New Movie
Disha Patani has opened up about working with Kevin Spacey, praising his collaborative approach to filmmaking. The actor revealed how the Hollywood filmmaker encouraged rehearsals, discussions, and creative freedom throughout the shoot.
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Bollywood's Disha Patani is now testing her luck in Hollywood. She joins the ranks of stars like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Tabu, who have made their mark on the international stage. And this is no small opportunity!
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Disha Patani will star in a lead role in ‘Hooligards Saga: The Portal of Force’, directed by Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey. As soon as the news broke, fans of both Disha and Kevin Spacey got super excited to see their on-screen romance.
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Speaking about this opportunity, Disha shared her experience of working with Kevin Spacey. 'Kevin Spacey is a fantastic director. He gives actors a lot of freedom. We would discuss, rehearse, and even debate every scene. Working with him was a whole new experience for me,' she said.
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Disha Patani says getting a chance in Hollywood isn't easy. 'You can't just sit in India and expect a role. You have to go through many processes like auditions, agencies, and visas. You must go there, stay there, and try. Only then is there a higher chance. The audition process is very professional. Sometimes you might get a role based on past work, but for most parts, auditions are compulsory. There are no shortcuts,' she explained.
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Disha Patani is already busy shooting for the film. With this project, she is all set to showcase her talent to a global audience. Fans are very curious to see how her debut Hollywood film, 'Hooligards Saga: The Portal of Force', will perform at the box office.
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