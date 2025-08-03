Bengaluru Police arrested two people for making derogatory remarks and issuing rape threats to actress Ramya after her tweet on the Renukaswamy murder case. The complaint named 43 accounts, with police monitoring 13 linked to abusive posts.

Bengaluru: The Cyber Crime unit of the Bengaluru Police has arrested two people for making derogatory remarks against actor Ramya.

Complaint Filed Over Rape Threats And Obscene Messages

The arrests follow a formal complaint Ramya lodged with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar a few days ago. She claimed that several netizens sent her obscene messages and issued rape and death threats.

"CCB police collected 13 persons' messages and social media posts. Our team is monitoring everything related to those messages," informed Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police.

Abuse Followed Ramya’s Tweet On Renukaswamy Murder Case

Ramya spoke with the media and said, "On the 24th July, the Supreme Court put out a statement saying that they're not pleased with the fact that the High Court had given bail to actor Darshan. I put out the newspaper report with a tweet saying that 'Supreme Court is a ray of hope for the common people of India, and I hope there will be justice for Renukaswamy.' Then Darshan fans started trolling me.

They said, instead of Renukaswamy, you should have been murdered."

"They sent me rape threats and vulgar messages. I thought to myself that it's about time someone took action, because this reflects how low society has become... I filed a complaint against about 43 accounts. There were many more, but I only selected the truly obscene ones, and those are the only ones I have complained about," she claimed.

The alleged abuse began after Ramya shared a news report on July 24 about the Renukaswamy murder case proceedings in the Supreme Court, where she called for justice for the victim's family.