Shamshera vs KGF 2: Can Ranbir Kapoor end the craze around Yash’s film?

With the release of Shamshera’s teaser on Wednesday, people have started to draw comparisons between Ranbir Kapoor’s film and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Here are four possible similarities between the two films.

The year 2022 is very special for Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has two big films releasing this year, one of which is 'Brahmastra', one of the most awaited films of Ranbir’s career. The second film is 'Shamshera', whose teaser was released on Wednesday and the trailer will be released on Friday. In the teaser, the deadly avatars of Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt have left the fans impressed. In minute-long trailer has intrigued the interest of the viewers in the film, especially with the intense looks of the two actors and Ranbir’s powerful voiceover. Soon after the teaser release, fans started drawing comparisons between Shamshera and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. And thus arrives the question -- will Ranbir’s Shamshera be able to de-thrown Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2? Here are some things that people have found common between the two films:

1. At the very beginning of the teaser of 'Shamshera', one remembers 'KGF Chapter 2'. The teaser begins with the fort, where people are being tortured in different ways. People are being beaten up. This scene can give everyone goosebumps. In 'KGF: Chapter 2' also, 'Kolar Gold Field' has also shown atrocities on people, which used to happen under Garuna's rule. ALSO READ: Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

2. The biggest similarity between 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Shamshera' is Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt's glimpse in 'Shamshera' reminds one of Adheera in 'KGF 2'. His character in this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer also appears to be lethal.

3. Rocky Bhai became the messiah of the people of Kolar Gold Field in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and now Ranbir Kapoor will be seen becoming the messiah of the people in 'Shamshera'. The entry of the actor in the teaser is quite a bang. He comes forward to help people like Rocky Bhai came in 'KGF'.

