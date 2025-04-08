Champions League: 10 must-know facts about Europe's elite tournament

Sports
The UEFA Champions League began in 1955 as the European Champion Clubs’ Cup.
It was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992 to reflect its elite status.
Real Madrid holds the record with 14 titles — the most in tournament history.
England has produced the most different winning clubs — six in total.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer with over 140 goals.
Celestine Babayaro is the youngest player to feature — just 16 years and 87 days old.
The final is hosted in iconic venues like Wembley, San Siro, and the Santiago Bernabeu.
Clubs like Porto (2004) and Ajax (1995) proved fairy tales can come true.
The iconic Champions League anthem is as famous as the tournament itself.
The final draws over 400 million viewers globally — a true football spectacle.
