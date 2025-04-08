Sports

Champions League: 10 must-know facts about Europe's elite tournament

1. Birth of a Giant

The UEFA Champions League began in 1955 as the European Champion Clubs’ Cup.

2. A Name to Remember

It was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992 to reflect its elite status.

3. Kings of Europe

Real Madrid holds the record with 14 titles — the most in tournament history.

4. English Powerhouses

England has produced the most different winning clubs — six in total.

5. Golden Goals Galore

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer with over 140 goals.

6. Age Is Just a Number

Celestine Babayaro is the youngest player to feature — just 16 years and 87 days old.

7. Stadiums of Dreams

The final is hosted in iconic venues like Wembley, San Siro, and the Santiago Bernabeu.

8. Underdog Magic

Clubs like Porto (2004) and Ajax (1995) proved fairy tales can come true.

9. The Anthem Effect

The iconic Champions League anthem is as famous as the tournament itself.

10. Billions Watching

The final draws over 400 million viewers globally — a true football spectacle.

