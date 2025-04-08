Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on

Read Full Article

Allu Arjun fans have a double reason to celebrate as the actor announced his upcoming film, tentatively titled AA 22 X A6, on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. The project will be directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures put an end to speculation regarding Allu Arjun’s next film by sharing an official announcement on Instagram. The post described the project as a "landmark cinematic event" and included a video featuring Allu Arjun and Atlee meeting Sun Pictures' head, Kalanithi Maran. The video also showcased the duo visiting top VFX studios in the United States, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

Earlier in the day, the Pushpa star, who turned 43, celebrated his birthday surrounded by his loved ones. His wife, Sneha Reddy, gave fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration by sharing a picture on Instagram. The image captured Allu Arjun cutting a cake with Sneha and their children, Arha and Ayaan, by his side.

Sneha Reddy has always been known for sharing special family moments on social media. In January, during Sankranti, she had posted heartwarming family pictures and wished her followers a happy festival. The post featured Allu Arjun and their children dressed in traditional attire, smiling for the camera.

The past year has been remarkable for Allu Arjun, with Pushpa 2: The Rule making history at the box office. Released in December, the film shattered multiple records. Directed by Sukumar, the action drama portrays Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Known for blockbusters like Arya, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and the Pushpa series, the actor has consistently won hearts across the country. His outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise also earned him the National Award for Best Actor.

