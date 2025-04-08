BookMyShow responds to Kunal Kamra allegations, denies delisting shows amid political controversy

Read Full Article

BookMyShow has responded to allegations that it delisted comedian Kunal Kamra and his shows amid political controversy. The online ticketing platform clarified that it has not removed Kamra or his performances from its platform, emphasizing that decisions regarding show listings are made by organizers or venues.

BookMyShow highlighted its role as a neutral facilitator of ticket sales, operating in compliance with Indian laws. The company stated that its platform is designed to provide a space for ticket sales of live shows, and it is the decision of the organizer or venue to list or delist their shows.

"Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain. Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows, and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows," the company said in its statement.

Kunal Kamra requests audience data

Kunal Kamra had expressed concerns about being delisted from BookMyShow amid political pressure. He requested that the platform either reinstate his ability to list shows or provide access to audience data collected from his performances. Kamra acknowledged BookMyShow's need for a cordial relationship with the state, but criticized the platform's exclusive control over show listings, which he claims restricts artists' access to their audiences.

BookMyShow emphasized that it does not restrict any artist from selling their show on their own website, should they choose to do so. The company stated that its platform is about bringing people together through shared experiences, regardless of their beliefs and remains committed to delivering the best possible service and experience for everybody.

