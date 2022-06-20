Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's first look revealed, Alia Bhatt calls it ‘hot’

Yash Raj Films (YRF) revealed the first look of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated movie ‘Shamshera’ on Monday. Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, is set in the 1800s. It chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. The first look of Ranbir’s character in Shamshera, shows him as a fierce warrior, sporting a long mane and beard.

Soon after the makers revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s first look, one person who was happiest and proud of it, was the actor’s wifey, Alia Bhatt. Presently in the United States of America for her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to share Shamshera’s poster. In the post, she wrote: “Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning 😍😬.”

Take a look at the post here:



Meanwhile, although the film’s poster was officially released on Monday, it was leaked online a few days ago. Shamshera was announced in May 2018; the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film’s trailer is expected to be launched on June 24. There are also reports that the cast is planning for a multi-city tour for the trailer launch. The movie is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the screens. The actor’s last film that hit the theatres was ‘Sanju’ which was released in the year 2018. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has also another highly anticipated film up for a release this year. Following Shamshera, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s fans much await the film as it is for the first time that the real-life couple will be seen together on the screen.