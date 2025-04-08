(PHOTOS) Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor pose together at Raid 2 trailer launch event

Read Full Gallery

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor dazzle at the Raid 2 trailer launch event, showcasing their stunning chemistry and celebrating the upcoming film's Rais 2.

The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai, attended by Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and other cast members. Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor made a grand entry, captivating the audience with their presence.

Photos from the event captured the star-studded atmosphere, with Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor stealing the spotlight. Their chemistry and enthusiasm for the project were evident, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Fans eagerly await Raid 2, hoping it will deliver the same gripping experience as Raid. ALSO READ: 'Raid 2' Teaser Unveiled: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh clash in action-packed sequel [WATCH]

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Devgn, as he goes on his 75th raid against a corrupt politician, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film promises intense drama, high-stakes action, and a gripping narrative that delves into corruption and power struggles.

The trailer launch event Raid 2 , showcasing a fierce clash between Ajay Devgn's ethical officer and Ritesh Deshmukh's cunning antagonist. Vaani Kapoor joins the cast as Amay's wife, adding emotional depth to the story. The trailer highlights sharp dialogues, layered characters, and callbacks to the original film, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown. ALSO READ: Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out – Check here

