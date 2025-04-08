user
Is Nia Sharma replacing Mannara Chopra on Laughter Chefs Season 2? Check her doubled fees

Nia Sharma replaces Manara Chopra in Laughter Chefs Season 2! Know Nia's fees and everything about the show. A blast of comedy and cooking!

Published: Apr 8, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

The second season of Laughter Chefs has captured the hearts of viewers. This reality show is being widely watched. However, there are ongoing changes in the cast. Some time ago, Abu Rozik bid farewell to the show and was replaced by Karan Kundrra. Now, another key member of the show has left, and a replacement has been found. We are talking about Manara Chopra, who played an important role in 'Laughter Chefs Season 2' after 'Bigg Boss 17'. But due to her prior commitments, she has left the show, and Nia Sharma has taken her place.

Nia Sharma's Fee for 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'

According to reports, Nia Sharma has joined 'Laughter Chefs Season 2' for a hefty fee. The special thing is that this fee is almost double that of Manara Chopra. It is being said that Nia Sharma is charging approximately ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh per episode for 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'. While Manara Chopra was charging approximately ₹55,000 to ₹75,000 per episode for this show.

About 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'

'Laughter Chefs Season 2' is being hosted by comedian Bharti Singh. This show is telecast on Colors channel on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 PM. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is seen as a judge in this show. The format of the show is such that it combines comedy with cooking. Many big celebrities from the entertainment world are seen as contestants in this show. These include Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel.

