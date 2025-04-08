'Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album

Read Full Article

It’s now official—global music sensation Ed Sheeran is collaborating with Indian star Arijit Singh for his upcoming album, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the two legendary artists coming together.

In a recent interview with Heart, a leading UK commercial radio brand, Sheeran revealed an unexpected collaboration for his album. While discussing surprise features, he mentioned that he had worked extensively with Arijit Singh, praising the Indian singer’s talent and describing him as a wonderful artist.

Sheeran shared that Singh resides in a remote part of India, requiring a three-hour flight followed by a five-and-a-half-hour drive to reach his location. During Sheeran’s visit to India with his father, Singh had reportedly told him that if he wanted the vocals, he would have to travel to Singh’s place. Sheeran accepted the challenge and made the journey.

Fans Call It a Dream Collaboration

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their excitement online. One fan described it as a monumental collaboration, while another shared how they had been hoping for this moment and were thrilled that it was finally happening. Social media was filled with comments like "two of the best in the world collaborating" and "this is going to be historic."

Ed Sheeran’s Visit to Arijit Singh’s Hometown

Earlier in February, during his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran traveled to India and made a special trip to Singh’s hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The two singers were spotted riding a scooter together in the evening, surprising local residents who saw them without any security.

Reflecting on the experience, Sheeran described it as a journey that felt like a pilgrimage with his father. They had spent nearly an entire day traveling to reach Singh’s village, where Singh personally took them on a moped ride around the area. Sheeran recalled it as a truly enjoyable and memorable experience.

With their collaboration now confirmed, fans eagerly await what is expected to be an extraordinary musical masterpiece from the duo.

