user
user icon

'Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album

Global music icon Ed Sheeran is set to collaborate with India’s singing sensation Arijit Singh for his upcoming album, sending fans into a frenzy. In a recent interview, Sheeran revealed his journey to Singh’s remote hometown to record vocals, making this one of the most anticipated musical pairings

Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

It’s now official—global music sensation Ed Sheeran is collaborating with Indian star Arijit Singh for his upcoming album, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the two legendary artists coming together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

In a recent interview with Heart, a leading UK commercial radio brand, Sheeran revealed an unexpected collaboration for his album. While discussing surprise features, he mentioned that he had worked extensively with Arijit Singh, praising the Indian singer’s talent and describing him as a wonderful artist.

Sheeran shared that Singh resides in a remote part of India, requiring a three-hour flight followed by a five-and-a-half-hour drive to reach his location. During Sheeran’s visit to India with his father, Singh had reportedly told him that if he wanted the vocals, he would have to travel to Singh’s place. Sheeran accepted the challenge and made the journey.

Fans Call It a Dream Collaboration

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their excitement online. One fan described it as a monumental collaboration, while another shared how they had been hoping for this moment and were thrilled that it was finally happening. Social media was filled with comments like "two of the best in the world collaborating" and "this is going to be historic."

Ed Sheeran’s Visit to Arijit Singh’s Hometown

Earlier in February, during his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran traveled to India and made a special trip to Singh’s hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The two singers were spotted riding a scooter together in the evening, surprising local residents who saw them without any security.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family – Check pic

Reflecting on the experience, Sheeran described it as a journey that felt like a pilgrimage with his father. They had spent nearly an entire day traveling to reach Singh’s village, where Singh personally took them on a moped ride around the area. Sheeran recalled it as a truly enjoyable and memorable experience.

With their collaboration now confirmed, fans eagerly await what is expected to be an extraordinary musical masterpiece from the duo.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her 'Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya' NTI

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family; Check pic NTI

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family – Check pic

Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller to release on THIS date; Check here ATG

Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller to release on THIS date; Check here

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row ddr

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut this year ddr

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make Met Gala debut, joining global fashion elite on May 5

Recent Stories

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH)

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip NTI

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar ATG

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon