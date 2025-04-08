As temperature soars above 40°C, IMD issues heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for next two days

Read Full Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The weather agency also predicted a light rainfall on April 11 in the region.

"We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall," IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI.

The IMD also issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan.

"We have issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan. The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Centre said that the temperatures across Himachal Pradesh will soar 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Considering these conditions, the IMD issued a Yellow Alert for a heat wave on Monday in a few locations in the state's lower hill areas.

Western disturbance to impact Himachal Pradesh, bring some relief

However, a Western Disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh starting April 9, which could bring some relief.

"A Western Disturbance is likely to approach the state from April 9. There is a possibility of light rainfall at isolated places in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh.

The intensity and spread of rainfall activity are expected to increase on April 10 and 11, particularly in the middle hill districts.

"Rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on April 10 and 11," Sharma noted. "By April 12, rainfall activity is expected to decrease, and from April 13 onwards, the weather is likely to remain clear again."

On April 7, three stations- Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar- recorded heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising above 40°C. According to the IMD, Heat Wave conditions are likely to continue until April 9. From April 10, temperatures may fall over Northwest India, including Delhi.

