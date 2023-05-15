Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress amplifies heat in sizzling outfits; see captivating pictures

    First Published May 15, 2023, 9:43 PM IST

    Shama Sikander's vacation pictures are setting fire on social media, and you must not miss these too.

    article_image1

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander is known for her exotic travel plans and beautiful vacation locations. She treats her fans with vacation pictures; we love her holiday styling. Look at her sexiest photos.

    article_image2

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander is a fashionista. Her recent pictures prove this fact. In this image, the actress poses hotly in a blue-printed plunging neckline blazer and pants.

    article_image3

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander captured the attention of fans in a blue printed blazer and pants that flaunts her sensational cleavage.

    article_image4

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander has proven her fashion choices are apt and in trend with the season. She looks hot in this blue-printed deep plunging neckline blazer and pants, which flaunts her cleavage.

    article_image5

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks ravishing in a bright rust-orange-coloured bikini and bottoms as she gives a goofy pose in the sand on the beach.

    article_image6

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander is giving a sexy pose in the waters in this alluring pink bikini and bottoms, and looks irresistible in this picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks gorgeous and sparkles in this plunging neckline, cleavage-baring black blazer, and pants with long hair and an intense look.

    article_image8

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    As she looks at the pool, Shama Sikander flaunts her voluptuous curves in this sensual white cleavage-baring white bikini and bottoms.

