    Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh wedding: Couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands, see pics

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 3:06 PM IST
    Singer Shalmali Kholgade married her boyfriend Farhan Shaikh in an intimate wedding held at her residence on Tuesday. The couple, who dated for over six years, is expected to throw a big bash for friends and family on Wednesday.

    Image courtesy: Nupur Nanal's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Nupur Nanal's Instagram account

    Weddings are usually a costly affair that includes a lavish spread of lunch/dinner, theme-based décor and what not. The bride wears expensive jewelleries and heavy designer lehengas/sarees while the groom rocks in tuxedos and sherwanis. However, Shalmali Kholgade’s wedding with beau Farhan Shaikh was anything but this!

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Ditching the conventional wedding of over 100 guests, opting for handwork attires and festivities that continue for days, Shalmali Khalgode’s wedding was rather an intimate affair.

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    The bride wore an orange cotton saree with only jumhkas for the jewellery, and a white ‘gajra’ for the hair bun. And her husband, Farhan Shaikh opted for a plain orange kurta and white chudidaar pyjama.

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    What makes their wedding so unconventional? Well, they simply had their parents, siblings and a few more relatives who attended the wedding. In fact, the wedding was conducted by the ‘Pareshaan’ singer’s father.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    While the venue was the living room of Shamlai Khalgode’s apartment, there was no mandap put – just a small copper vessel for the pious fire around which the couple took their pheras.

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Shalmali Kholgade's Instagram account

    Another interesting fact that grabbed our attention was the garlands that were used for the ‘varmala’ ceremony. The garlands were customized for the couple using six polaroid photographs of the couple and a few marigold flowers. This reflects how importance was given to the minutest details yet keeping it simple and unconventional.

    Image courtesy: Nupur Nanal's Instagram account

    Image courtesy: Nupur Nanal's Instagram account

    Shalmali Khalgode and Farhan Shaikh had a traditional Hindu as well as a Muslim wedding. While the bride’s father was the priest for the Hindu wedding, the groom’s brother-in-law recited the dua for their Nikaah. There were English translations also that were recited for both the weddings.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

