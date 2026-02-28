Jammu's Pragya Aggarwal held a fashion show, 'Himalayan Panchatantra', in her hometown. The collection blended traditional J&K crafts like Pashmina and Basohli art with modern designs, aiming to present the region's heritage in a new light.

Young fashion designer Pragya Aggarwal from Jammu showcased her creative talent at a fashion show held in her hometown, bringing attention to the creative spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Himalayan Panchatantra: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The show, themed 'Himalayan Panchatantra', was inspired by the foothills of the Himalayas and reflected the colours of the mountains, soil and natural landscapes of the region.

The collection featured 22 curated looks that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, aiming to present Jammu's heritage in a contemporary format.

Designer's Vision for Contemporary Heritage

Speaking about the concept, Pragya said the idea was to reinterpret local crafts such as cotton weaving, Pashmina, Basohli-inspired elements and silver embellishments into modern garments.

"How do we showcase our heritage in a contemporary way? That is what this show represents," she told ANI, adding that returning to Jammu to present her work was a deeply personal milestone.

'Top-Notch' Experience for Models

A runway model from Delhi expressed her appreciation for the show and the city. "We are here for the brand October, and we loved it, the clothes, the execution, the audience, everything was top-notch. Jammu is a beautiful city with beautiful people," she said, encouraging the youth to stay aware of global fashion and lifestyle trends.

Another model, who visited Jammu for the first time, said the experience was memorable. "The theme reflects the mountains and nature. The colours blend beautifully with the environment. We were told to maintain a subtle and slow walk in sync with the music, which added to the elegance of the presentation," she said.

Showcasing J&K Beyond Headlines

Pragya emphasised that her goal is to let the outer world know about Jammu and Kashmir beyond headlines and to encourage people to visit and experience its beauty. (ANI)