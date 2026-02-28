Thalapathy Vijay is counted among the wealthiest stars in Indian cinema. As per 2026 estimates, his total net worth is believed to be between ₹600 crore and ₹700 crore.

A major chunk of his earnings comes from films. Vijay reportedly charges around ₹100–120 crore per movie. Industry buzz suggests that for his much-talked-about final film, Jana Nayagan, his remuneration could touch or even exceed ₹250 crore. If true, that would place him among the highest-paid actors in the country.