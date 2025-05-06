Jawan to Karan Arjun: 8 movies where Shah Rukh Khan played double role
Shahrukh Khan is in the news for his upcoming film 'King,' shooting for which resumes in Mumbai on May 18th. This article revisits Shahrukh Khan's iconic double roles in his films
| Updated : May 06 2025, 02:14 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
Shahrukh Khan, known for blockbuster hits, is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'King.' Shooting is set to begin soon. Here's a look at SRK's double role films.
29
Image Credit : instagram
In 1995's Karan Arjun, SRK played a double role. Made on a budget of 6 crores, it earned 43 crores, becoming a box office hit.
39
Image Credit : instagram
SRK played a double role in the 1998 film Duplicate. Made on a budget of 9.5 crores, it earned 21.49 crores and was a flop.
49
Image Credit : instagram
In the 2005 film Paheli, SRK had a double role. Made for 14 crores, it earned 32 crores but was a flop.
59
Image Credit : instagram
SRK's double role in the 2006 film Don was a box office hit. Made on a budget of 38 crores, it earned 106.34 crores.
69
Image Credit : instagram
SRK's double role in 2007's Om Shanti Om was a hit. Made for 40 crores, it earned 152 crores.
79
Image Credit : instagram
SRK played a double role in the 2011 film Ra.One. Made for 130 crores, it earned 207 crores and was an average performer.
89
Image Credit : instagram
In 2016's Fan, SRK played a double role. Made for 105 crores, it earned 182.33 crores but flopped.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Jawan (2023), with SRK in a double role, became his biggest hit. Made for 300 crores, it earned 1148.32 crores.
Top Stories