Bollywood's biggest stars lit up the Met Gala 2025 with their stunning fashion choices, and filmmaker Karan Johar reacts to Indian celebs fashion sense.

Bollywood's who's who made a stir at the Met Gala 2025, and director Karan Johar wasted no time responding to their style statements. With his excellent taste in fashion, Karan took to social media to appreciate Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Manish Malhotra's attire.

Karan Johar reacts to Met Gala outfits:

Shah Rukh Khan: The 'King of Met'

Shah Rukh Khan opened the books for his proper Met Gala debut, donning a Sabyasachi Mukherjee custom black look. He lent regal poise to his look with layered necklaces and a show-stopping cane that featured a tiger head, letting off regal charm. Karan Johar couldn't help but get nervous, calling SRK the "King of Met" and declaring that his appearance had "broken the internet into a gazillion hearts".

Kiara Advani: Stunning Maternity Fashion

Kiara Advani, the mom to be beauty stole the limelight in a stunning fit. It is a custom-made Gaurav Gupta gown that beautifully made according to her baby bump. The gown had a heart-shaped plaque symbolizing her baby and a golden thread connecting them. This left fans awestruck as it symbolizes the umbilical cord. Karan Johar praised her outfit and fashion choice and the idea behind the fit. He called her a "stunning mommy" and admiring her glowing presence on the red carpet.

Isha Ambami: Tradition with Sophistication

Isha Ambami has been actively participating in the fashion events. This time also, she kept her reputation of representing Indian culture on world runways. She wore a simple yet chic outfit, blending centuries-old Indian tradition with contemporary couture. Karan Johar was impressed at how well she combined cultural depth with high fashion.

Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi Royalty

Diljit Dosanjh risked his Maharaja-inspired appearance, created by Prabal Gurung. His white suit, drape, and turban that flashed eye-catching jewelry were his trademark look. Karan Johar greeted him as "fashion royalty" for his ability to bring Punjabi elegance onto the Met Gala stage.

Manish Malhotra: The Designer's Debut

Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra made his Met Gala debut, showcasing his dramatic and powerful creations. Karan Johar referred to his arrival as "the debut of all debuts," recognizing his contribution to Indian fashion at an international platform.

Bollywood's Influence on Global Fashion

With Indian celebrities speaking volumes at Met Gala 2025, the reactions of Karan Johar reflect the growing visibility of Bollywood and Indian fashion on the world stage. His warm praise for his colleagues underlines the industry's pride and admiration for representing India on a global platform.