Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper; channels regality
Shah Rukh Khan dazzled at his Met Gala debut in 2025, donning a regal black Sabyasachi ensemble with opulent jewels, joining a strong Indian presence at fashion’s biggest night
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala 2025, arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a sleek, all-black outfit designed by Sabyasachi. The ensemble included tailored trousers, a long coat, and a shirt, blending classic elegance with luxurious flair.
While the outfit maintained a minimalist silhouette, it was elevated by a dramatic set of accessories. Khan wore a striking collection of heavy jewelry, including layered necklaces. One of the standout pieces was a sparkling necklace with the letter ‘K’, which his manager, Pooja Dadlani, revealed symbolized “King.”
His regal look was completed with multiple chunky rings, an elaborate brooch, and a sceptre. Khan appeared cheerful and confident as he posed for photographers on the iconic Met steps.
Met Gala Theme 2025: This year’s Met Gala centered on the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, with the dress code titled “Tailored for You.” The exhibition celebrated the heritage and influence of Black style, especially focusing on menswear tailoring and the cultural history of Black dandyism.
Hosts and Highlights: The 2025 gala was hosted by notable Black celebrities including Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, with LeBron James as the honorary chair. Vogue editor Anna Wintour also continued her traditional role in organizing the event.
This year’s Met Gala saw a significant Indian representation. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made their debuts. Regulars like Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla also returned, many donning Indian designer creations. Designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee were also in attendance.