Shah Rukh Khan surprises DDLJ musical cast in London
Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast of 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' with a surprise visit during rehearsals in London. The musical will run from May 29th to June 21st at the Manchester Opera House
| Published : May 14 2025, 03:56 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : @lycaradiomcr
Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast of 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' in London. The musical is set to premiere at the Manchester Opera House, UK, from May 29th to June 21st.
26
Image Credit : @lycaradiomcr
The musical drama follows the film's storyline, directed by Aditya Chopra. Jenna Pandya plays Simran, originally portrayed by Kajol in DDLJ, while Roger plays Shah Rukh's Raj. A press night is scheduled for June 4th.
36
Image Credit : @lycaradiomcr
Jenna Pandya on meeting Shah Rukh Khan: "It was an honor to meet SRK and have him in the rehearsal room. He gave his time and support to the show."
46
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Jenna Pandya shared her excitement about performing key scenes originally done by Kajol. She eagerly awaits performing the story on stage in Manchester next week.
56
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Ashley De, playing Raj, said SRK's visit to the rehearsal room was a powerful moment. His love, encouragement, and support deeply impacted the entire company.
66
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Shah Rukh Khan, in a simple white t-shirt and denim, posed with Jenna Pandya and Ashley De. The picture was shared on the musical's official Instagram account.
Top Stories