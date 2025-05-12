'King': Anil Kapoor to star in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer movie
A major update has surfaced regarding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King.' Reports suggest a veteran star, who last worked with SRK 30 years ago, has joined the cast.
After 'Pathaan,' Siddharth Anand is directing another Shah Rukh Khan starrer, 'King.' The duo's collaboration has already generated buzz, and the entry of a veteran Bollywood star has further amplified the excitement.
We're talking about Anil Kapoor. According to Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King.' The report suggests SRK will play a deadly king, while Anil Kapoor will portray his handler.
Several actors were considered for this role, but the team found Anil Kapoor to be the perfect fit. Anil Kapoor is reportedly excited about this mega-budget film with SRK.
The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai from May 20th. The team will then head to Europe for further schedules. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will also have significant roles.
Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan last shared the screen in the 1995 film 'Trimurti,' directed by Mukul Anand, also starring Jackie Shroff. The film was a box office flop.
