Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

This romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf is expected to start streaming from November 27. The official date will be announced next week.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 27 (Expected)

Aryan

The Tamil crime thriller 'Aryan', starring Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan, will stream on OTT from November 28. Though not a huge success in theaters, it hopes for a new chance on the digital platform. It will stream in several Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 28

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The much-loved Netflix series 'Stranger Things' is now entering its final chapter. The final season is being released in two parts. The first part will start streaming on November 26. The second part will be released on Christmas Day. The final episode will be released on New Year's Eve.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 26

Jingle Bell Heist

The crime caper 'Jingle Bell Heist', starring Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, will start streaming on November 26. It's a story about two small-time thieves who target the same shop in London.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 26

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kevin Hart's fifth special for Netflix, 'Acting My Age', will be released on November 24. He will talk about his experiences in his forties in a comedic style.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 24