OTT Releases Of This Week: Several web series and movies are ready to provide entertainment on OTT this week. Fans of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Anupama Parameswaran are in for a treat
This Week OTT Releases
This week, various Indian and international movies and web series are hitting OTT platforms. From Nov 24-30, enjoy new content at home, from 'Stranger Things 5' to 'Sunny Sanskari'.
Prime Video
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Hindi)
Rishab Shetty's folk thriller 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' has been streaming on Prime Video for a few weeks. Now, the Hindi version of the film will be available on the platform from November 27.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: November 27
Netflix
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
This romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf is expected to start streaming from November 27. The official date will be announced next week.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 27 (Expected)
Aryan
The Tamil crime thriller 'Aryan', starring Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan, will stream on OTT from November 28. Though not a huge success in theaters, it hopes for a new chance on the digital platform. It will stream in several Indian languages, including Hindi.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 28
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1
The much-loved Netflix series 'Stranger Things' is now entering its final chapter. The final season is being released in two parts. The first part will start streaming on November 26. The second part will be released on Christmas Day. The final episode will be released on New Year's Eve.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 26
Jingle Bell Heist
The crime caper 'Jingle Bell Heist', starring Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, will start streaming on November 26. It's a story about two small-time thieves who target the same shop in London.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 26
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kevin Hart's fifth special for Netflix, 'Acting My Age', will be released on November 24. He will talk about his experiences in his forties in a comedic style.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 24
ZEE5
The Pet Detective
The Malayalam thriller 'The Pet Detective', directed by Pranesh Vijayan, will be released on November 28. The story shows how a missing pet case leads to an international smuggling racket. It stars Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Major Ravi, and others.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: November 28
Raktabeej 2
The Bengali political thriller 'Raktabeej 2', starring Seema Biswas and Mimi Chakraborty, will be available on November 28. It's the story of a special team's race to stop a leader named Munir Alam, who wants to create chaos between India and Bangladesh.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: November 28
JioHotstar
Born Hungry
Director Barry Avrich's documentary 'Born Hungry', supported by Priyanka Chopra, will premiere on November 28. The film is based on the life story of Canadian chef Sash Simpson.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 28
Bel-Air Season 4
'Bel-Air' Season 4, based on the story of how a street-smart young man's life changes when he has to live with his wealthy relatives, will be released on November 25.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 25
