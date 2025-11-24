- Home
Dhoom 2: It's been 19 years since release of Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 2. The movie came out in 2006. It was the second film in the Dhoom series, which created a huge buzz at the box office and made a ton of money. The film's director was Sanjay Gadhvi
19 years of Dhoom 2
Director Sanjay Gadhvi's film Dhoom 2 has completed 19 years. The movie was released on November 24, 2006. This was the first film where Aishwarya Rai's most glamorous and stylish look was seen.
Multistarrer film Dhoom 2
Producer Aditya Chopra's Dhoom 2 was a multi-starrer. Hrithik's negative role was a huge hit with viewers.
Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai's kissing scene
The Hrithik-Aishwarya kiss in Dhoom 2 caused a stir. It was her first on-screen kiss, and the Bachchan family was upset as she was engaged to Abhishek. They tried to have it cut.
Why Aishwarya Rai did the kissing scene
Aishwarya Rai revealed in an interview why she did the kissing scene in Dhoom 2. She said kissing scenes were common then. She mentioned that she wasn't comfortable during the kiss.
Aishwarya Rai lost weight in 10 days
Aditya Chopra asked Aishwarya Rai to lose 5 kg in 10 days for her role. He wanted her to look perfect, fit, and beautiful. It's said that Aishwarya worked very hard to lose the weight.
Dhoom 2 budget and earnings
Dhoom 2 was an action-thriller made on a budget of 35 crores. The film was a box office smash upon release, earning 151 crores. It was the highest-grossing film of 2006.
Dhoom 2 starcast fees
Hrithik Roshan was paid the most for Dhoom 2 (20-25 cr). Abhishek got 5-6 cr, Aishwarya 2-3 cr, and Uday Chopra 1.5 cr.
