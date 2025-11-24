Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Net Worth; Contestant Is Richer Than 4 of the Top 7
Tanya Mittal, who is seen in 'Bigg Boss 19', has been cast by Ekta Kapoor in one of her upcoming shows. Did you know that Tanya Mittal, who talks big on the show, is actually so rich that 4 of the top 7 contestants are less wealthy than her?
How many crores is Tanya Mittal's property worth?
Social media influencer Tanya Mittal has 3.9M+ Instagram followers. She earns mainly from brand endorsements. Her estimated net worth is around ₹12-15 crore.
Only these two contestants in the top 7 are richer than Tanya Mittal
Reports say Kunika Sadanand and Malti Chahar are out. The top 7 are Tanya, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Ashnoor, Farhana, and Shehbaz. Only Gaurav and Amaal are richer than Tanya.
Amaal Mallik is the richest among Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik is the richest contestant. His assets are around ₹25-30 crore. He earns from music, singles, social media, and stage shows.
Gaurav Khanna is the second richest contestant on the show
TV actor Gaurav Khanna, from 'Anupamaa', earns mostly from TV shows. He also makes a lot from brand deals and social media. His assets are around ₹15-18 crore.
Shehbaz Badesha is also quite wealthy
According to online info, Shehbaz Badesha has assets worth around ₹7-10 crore. He is a singer and earns from Punjabi music projects and social media collabs.
Pranit More has wealth worth crores
Stand-up comedian and digital content creator Pranit More has assets worth around ₹4 to 8 crore. He earns through YouTube and social media.
What is Ashnoor Kaur's net worth?
Ashnoor Kaur, from serials like 'Patiala Babes', earns from TV shows, brand deals, and social media. Reports say her assets are around ₹4-5 crore.
Farhana Bhatt is the 'poorest' in 'Bigg Boss 19'
Comparatively, Farhana Bhatt has the least assets among current contestants. Her net worth is between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore. She earns from acting, brand deals, and social media.
