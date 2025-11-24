- Home
Tamannaah Bhatia is making waves in Bollywood as well as the South. Meanwhile, the release date of her film Ranger has been announced. This film, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, will be released in the new year
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Tamannaah Bhatia will appear in the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with a special dance number. It stars Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi and will be released in 2026.
O Romeo
Tamannaah's film O Romeo, a Bollywood movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is set for a 2026 release. Filming is in progress.
Ranger
Tamannaah Bhatia's film Ranger will be released on December 4, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
One Force Of the Forest
Tamannaah will also star in the thriller One Force of the Forest. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur, and Yo Yo Honey Singh and releases on May 15, 2026.
Ragini MMS 3
Tamannaah Bhatia has joined Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS 3. This dark comedy musical is currently filming and is set for a 2026 release.
Untitled Film By Rohit Shetty
Tamannaah will also be in an untitled film by director Rohit Shetty. The movie is currently filming, with the title to be announced soon. It's slated for a 2026 release.
Telugu Film
In 2026, Tamannaah will star in a Tamil film with actor Vishal and director Sundar. The untitled movie is currently filming.
