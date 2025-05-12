Pathaan 2 to Jawan 2: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie sequels fans can’t wait for
Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's superstar, has fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming films. Recent reports provide updates on 'Pathan 2', including its shooting schedule...
| Published : May 12 2025, 01:52 PM
1 Min read
Reports suggest 'Pathan 2' will begin filming in 2026 in Chile. Official confirmation is pending.
'Pathan 2' follows the 2023 blockbuster 'Pathan'. Two more sequels are in the pipeline.
Shah Rukh Khan will also star in 'Jawan 2'. Director Atlee Kumar confirmed working on the script.
'Tiger vs Pathan', directed by Siddharth Anand, will feature both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
'Tiger vs Pathan' will be the 4th Tiger film and 3rd Pathan film, and the 9th in the YRF Spy Universe.
'King', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, is in production and slated for a 2026 release.
