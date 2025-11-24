Mastiii 4 vs 120 Bahadur Day 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Check Weekend Report
The movies Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur hit theaters on the same day. But, neither film is getting much love at the box office. Now, the third-day box office numbers for Riteish Deshmukh and Farhan Akhtar's movies are out
Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur
The films Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur were released in theaters on November 22. Mastiii 4 is an adult comedy film, and 120 Bahadur is a war drama movie. Both films are from different genres.
Mastiii 4 Collection
The third-day earnings for Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani's film Mastiii 4 are out. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected 3 crores on its third day.
Mastiii 4 Collection
Mastiii 4 collected 2.75 crores on its first day. On the second day, it earned 2.75 crores. The film has so far done a business of 8.50 crores at the Indian box office.
Mastiii 4 Star Cast
Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Zaveri, stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, and Genelia Deshmukh.
120 Bahadur Collection
Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur didn't get much of a boost from the weekend. According to sacnilk.com, the film did a business of 4 crores on its third day.
120 Bahadur Box Office Opening
The film 120 Bahadur opened with 2.25 crores on its first day. On the second day, the film did a business of 3.85 crores. It has grossed 10.10 crores at the Indian box office so far.
120 Star Cast
Director Rajnish Ghai's film 120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach in lead roles.
