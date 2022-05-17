Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised fans with THIS picture

Suhana Khan's personal trainer is enthralled with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter doing Kakasana like a pro.



Suhana Khan's fitness trainer recently went wow over Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's amazing display of physical power during a yoga session as she prepares to release her debut film, The Archies.



Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is ready to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is based on the popular comic book of the same name.

Suhana's yoga instructor, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, posted a photo of the 21-year-old nailing the Kakasana, or Crow Pose, like a pro after just a few lessons. She was dressed in black cycle shorts and a sports bra. "Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She’s one hellova explorer. You’re so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana❤️ You have a long way to go!! You’re going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya," she wrote on Instagram.



Suhana is undeniably a web sensation. Her photos and videos continue to gain popularity on social media. She is presently a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and she routinely posts images of herself and her pals on Instagram.



Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi, as well as Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, feature in The Archies alongside Suhana.