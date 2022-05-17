Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised fans with THIS picture

    First Published May 17, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Suhana Khan's personal trainer is enthralled with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter doing Kakasana like a pro.
     

    Suhana Khan's fitness trainer recently went wow over Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's amazing display of physical power during a yoga session as she prepares to release her debut film, The Archies.
     

    Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is ready to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is based on the popular comic book of the same name. 

    Suhana's yoga instructor, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, posted a photo of the 21-year-old nailing the Kakasana, or Crow Pose, like a pro after just a few lessons. She was dressed in black cycle shorts and a sports bra. "Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She’s one hellova explorer. You’re so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana❤️ You have a long way to go!! You’re going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya," she wrote on Instagram. 
     

    Suhana is undeniably a web sensation. Her photos and videos continue to gain popularity on social media. She is presently a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and she routinely posts images of herself and her pals on Instagram.
     

    Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi, as well as Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, feature in The Archies alongside Suhana. Also Read: What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

    In addition, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal parts in the film. The young performers will portray characters from Archie Comics' enormously famous series. The Archies is a musical drama set in the 1960s that will stream on Netflix. Also Read: (Video) Disha Patani's latest HOT pictures will make you sweat this summer more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reached French Riviera (Pictures) RBA

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival (Pictures)

    First time since Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Nagarjuna family having a reunion drb

    First time since Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Nagarjuna’s family having a reunion?

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    football Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt

    Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski

    Explained Places of Worship Act 1991 Know the contentious law gcw

    Explained: Places of Worship Act, 1991; Know the contentious law

    RBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results to be announced soon, Know tentative dates - adt

    RBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results to be announced soon, Know tentative dates

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon