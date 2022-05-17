What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka actor Jeremy Renner is on a tour to India. The actor has shared a photograph of himself playing cricket in Rajasthan.

Good news for all the Avenger fans as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s one of the favourite superheroes, ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner is on a trip to India. Jeremy is presently in Rajasthan where she was seen enjoying an evening with children. The actor’s Instagram feed has helped us track him down.

Jeremy Renner, who has played the Avenger ‘Hawkeye’ in multiple superhero films of Marvel Studios including Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: End Game, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity and Hawkeye, apart from other Marvel projects, is presently on a tour to India.

The actor posted an image of himself playing cricket with young boys at a disclosed location in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Jeremy Renner posted the picture on Tuesday morning. It shows him in an olive-green t-shirt and beige pants as he swings the bat across to hit the ball.

Take a look at his post here:

The place where Jeremy Renner is playing gully cricket with young Rajasthani boys appears to be an old fort premise that has a vast play area inside it. While ‘Hawkeye’ is enjoying his cricket time, as the sun is about to set in the backdrop, the boys seem totally unaware of Jeremy’s identity.

Soon after this picture, Jeremy Renner posted another image on his Instagram story. The image is from what looks like a star-rated resort. It had a refreshing view of an orchid of trees that appear to be from the mountains. “Love the earth tones, mixed finishes and that VIEW,” wrote Jeremy while sharing the image.

While is it clear that Hollywood’s one of the most loved actors, Jeremy Renner is in India, the purpose of his visit seems to be unclear. However, looking at his pictures, one can guess that the Avenger actor is here for a vacation.