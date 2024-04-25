Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood star wives' DARK controversies

Entertainment
An FIR was filed against Kiran Rao and her ex-husband Aamir Khan in 2015 when Aamir stated in an interview that he moved out of the country owing to the intolerant atmosphere.
There were reports that Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz Khan, left Arbaaz following a financial feud and seized all of his money.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput received backlash after being featured on the cover of a renowned magazine which made netizens question her accomplishments.
Akshay Kumar walked the ramp and urged his wife to unbutton his jeans, which landed him in legal trouble. A case was filed against her, and she was released after paying a fine.
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were said to be having an affair. Gauri Khan reportedly backlisted PC from films and urged SRK not to do films with her.
Arjun Rampal’s ex-wife Mehr Jessica drew attention after reports claimed Arjun had moved out of the house after his rumored affair with Mehr's best friend Suzanne Khan.