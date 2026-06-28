3 6 Image Credit : Instagram

From Mannat to the Alibaug farmhouse..

Everyone knows about Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat', located by the sea in Mumbai's Bandra. Its current value is estimated to be around ₹300 crore. With renovation work going on at the bungalow, Shah Rukh and his family are currently staying in a rented house in Pali Hill. The monthly rent for that house is reportedly around ₹24 lakh. Apart from this, he also owns a large farmhouse in Alibaug, valued at about ₹15 crore. This farmhouse has luxury facilities like a helipad and a swimming pool.