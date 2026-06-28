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Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Inside The King Khan Empire, Businesses, Assets And Luxury Life
Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from arriving in Mumbai with just Rs 1,500 to becoming one of India’s richest stars is truly inspiring. Here’s a look at his massive wealth, businesses, luxury lifestyle, and success story.
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A journey that started with ₹1,500..
About 34 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai from Delhi with just ₹1,500 and a pocket full of dreams. But today, he is one of the richest actors in the world. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh's net worth is around $1.4 billion, which is about ₹12,490 crore in our currency! This money didn't just come from films. Bollywood's 'King Khan' built this empire through his production house, IPL team, real estate, brand endorsements, and other investments. Let's take a look at his incredible journey.
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As a successful businessman
Shah Rukh, who came to Mumbai from Delhi with a passion for acting, faced some struggles initially but made a special name for himself in Bollywood. His first film, 'Deewana', was released on June 25, 1992. In a career spanning over three decades since then, he has grown not just as a superstar but also as a successful businessman.
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From Mannat to the Alibaug farmhouse..
Everyone knows about Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat', located by the sea in Mumbai's Bandra. Its current value is estimated to be around ₹300 crore. With renovation work going on at the bungalow, Shah Rukh and his family are currently staying in a rented house in Pali Hill. The monthly rent for that house is reportedly around ₹24 lakh. Apart from this, he also owns a large farmhouse in Alibaug, valued at about ₹15 crore. This farmhouse has luxury facilities like a helipad and a swimming pool.
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Wealth grew with IPL team and production house
Besides films, Shah Rukh made his mark in the business world by investing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). When the IPL started, he bought a 55% stake in this team. In 2002, he founded the production house 'Red Chillies Entertainment'. This company handles film production, visual effects (VFX), and distribution. Many films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Ra.One', 'Don 2', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Badla' were produced under this banner. According to reports, the company also has a stake in KidZania India.
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Huge income from cars worth crores and brand endorsements
Shah Rukh Khan's garage has no shortage of luxury cars. He owns a Bugatti Veyron worth around ₹12 crore and a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé valued at about ₹9.6 crore. His collection also includes a Bentley Continental GT (approx. ₹3.39 crore), a BMW i8 (₹2.62 crore), a BMW 7 Series (₹1.35 crore), a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (₹1.77-₹1.86 crore), and a Mercedes-Benz GLE (approx. ₹88 lakh). He is also the brand ambassador for many premium car, watch, and soft drink brands. A big chunk of his annual income comes from these brand endorsements. Reports say he has also invested in technology and ed-tech sectors.
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Image Credit : Red Chillies Entertainment
Crores in remuneration for each film.. Box office Badshah
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan charges a fee of around ₹150 crore to ₹250 crore per film. Recent blockbusters like 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' have further strengthened his kingdom at the box office. 'Pathaan' collected approximately ₹1,005 crore worldwide, while 'Jawan' raked in collections of about ₹1,160 crore. His next film is 'King', which is scheduled to be released this December.
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