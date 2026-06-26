Shah Rukh Khan turned up the heat with his starry presence at a recent event in Mangalore, but his witty remark towards a female fan took centre stage. Keep scrolling to know more!

King Khan is known for flooring his fans with his witty remarks, and there's no denying that. The actor who was last seen in Dunki has been away from the big screen, but he makes sure to mark his presence at prestigious events. Just last week, he was seen attending Supriya Sule's daughter's sangeet and grooving to some of his iconic songs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Now, the actor marked his starry aura at a real estate event in Mangalore and took everyone's breath away yet again! He not only interacted with his fans but also danced to some of his iconic peppy numbers. In the crowd, a woman told him that she loves him more than her husband, and what SRK said next will blow your mind. Yes, you read that right.

SRK's Witty Reply To His Female Fan

Bursting into laughter Shah Rukh replied, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na (You could have told this to me in private).” He later added, “I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much." He even greeted his fans with a ‘namaskara’ in kannada.

Take a look at the video

Scroll to load tweet…

Addressing the crowd, SRK said, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.”

Let us tell you that Shah Rukh was born in New Delhi, but spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 to 1970. He was living with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed.

On The Work Front

The actor will be next seen in King. This film also features Deepika Padukone and marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.