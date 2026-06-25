Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mangaluru on Wednesday for a special event organised by Rohan Corporation at Adyar Garden. Fans gathered outside Mangaluru International Airport to catch a glimpse of the star as videos of his arrival went viral.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mangaluru on Wednesday, creating excitement among fans who gathered outside Mangaluru International Airport to catch a glimpse of the superstar. His visit, which had been widely discussed on social media in recent days, is for a special event organised by Rohan Corporation.

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The actor is scheduled to attend an event titled An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan at Adyar Garden. The programme is expected to bring together invited guests and prominent personalities from the city.

Fans Gather Outside Airport

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on a special flight on Wednesday morning. Fans gathered outside the airport after news of his arrival spread.

Amid tight security, the actor reportedly waved to fans before leaving the airport premises. Videos and photographs of his arrival have since been widely shared on social media.

An Evening With Shah Rukh Khan

The actor’s visit is part of a special programme organised by Rohan Corporation. Titled An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan, the event will be held at Adyar Garden in Mangaluru.

The programme is expected to feature invited guests and prominent personalities from the coastal city.

Adyar Garden Prepares for Star-Studded Event

Preparations are under way at Adyar Garden ahead of the event. Shah Rukh Khan’s visit has generated considerable interest among fans in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka.

The actor’s arrival has added to the excitement surrounding the programme, with fans sharing updates, videos and photographs across social media platforms.