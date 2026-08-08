Singer Nick Jonas and his brother Joe Jonas recently enjoyed a lavish Indian meal at Adrak Yorkville amidst their busy tour schedule. Nick, a known enthusiast of Indian food, shared a video of their feast on his social media account.

Singer and actor Nick Jonas recently took some time away from his busy tour schedule to enjoy an Indian food feast with his brother Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers were seen enjoying a spread of Indian dishes at Adrak Yorkville. Nick, who has often spoken about his love for Indian food, shared a glimpse of their meal on social media.

Nick posted a reel showing several dishes from the restaurant and kept the caption simple, writing, "Stuff." The meal included a variety of Indian dishes such as Rani Kachori, Onion Bhajia, Royal Pista Lamb Chop, Murgh Makhani and Papad Ki Tokri.

The food outing came as Nick and Joe reunited for their Jonas Brothers Tour. Nick's love for Indian food is well known. His latest meal also comes soon after his trip to India with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Film 'Varanasi'

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were seen in Hyderabad with Malti Marie. PeeCee is currently working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi', in which she will play Mandakini. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast.

The makers recently shared Priyanka's first look from the film. Along with the poster, they wrote, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon." 'Varanasi' is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.