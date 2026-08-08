Dia Mirza expressed gratitude for her role in Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar,' a series about the Indian Air Force in the Kargil War. She plays the wife of a former Air Chief Marshal and highlighted the emotional story of soldiers' families.

Actor Dia Mirza felt honoured to be a part of Netflix's show 'Operation Safed Sagar', which is inspired by the Indian Air Force's crucial role during the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. In the show, she essays the role of Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, wife of former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (BS Dhanoa).

As the show released on Netflix on Friday, Dia penned a note of gratitude on Instagram. "While #OperationSafedSagar is a story of extraordinary bravery, it's also a deeply emotional story about the families who waited, hoped, and prayed. Behind every soldier is a family fighting their own battle. I'm honoured to be a part of a story that celebrates resilience, love and sacrifice in its truest form. Operation Safed Sagar Only On Netflix," she wrote.

About 'Operation Safed Sagar'

Operation Safed Sagar follows the journey of some of the Indian Air Force's youngest officers during the Kargil War. The series centres on the Golden Arrows Squadron, exploring the immense courage, pressure, and sacrifice involved in carrying out missions at extreme altitudes. Beyond the aerial missions, however, the story also delves into the human experiences behind the operation. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series features Dia alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi. (ANI)