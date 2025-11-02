- Home
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: As Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today, let's take a look at the path he has taken and his astonishing net worth
Shah Rukh Khan early life struggles
Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. He remains fit and handsome even at this age. He has a huge fan base who is ready to wait all day for a glimpse of him. Many people may not know that such an actor started his early journey with 50 rupees.
Shahrukh Khan's birthday
Behind many successful men today is a long line of pain. Most celebrities grew up in poverty. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan. Known as the King Khan of Bollywood, he has a fan base not only in India but also abroad. His birthday is celebrated at the tallest building in Dubai, Burj Khalifa. This time, as renovation work is going on at the palace, reports say that his birthday will be celebrated in Alibaug. Here are some interesting facts about his past life on his birthday.
Salary of 50 rupees
Shah Rukh Khan may enjoy stardom today. He is seen as a successful actor and earns crores of rupees per film. But as mentioned earlier, his early career started with 50 rupees. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan also worked as a ticket seller. He used to make guests sit on chairs at shows and got paid 50 rupees for it. When he came to Mumbai at the beginning of his career, he even sold the small camera he had to save himself.
Money earned by putting up chairs
In an old video, Shah Rukh Khan has shared his painful life, in which he is seen on the stage of a dance reality show. In it, he describes his experience of visiting the Taj Mahal. In it, he says that he has seen the Taj Mahal only once in his life. During a concert, he was paid Rs 50 for the job of taking people to their seats and making them sit down. After receiving this money, he recalls that he immediately set out to see the Taj Mahal.
The incident of drinking lassi
He went to see the Taj Mahal with the money he received, and on the way, he saw a lassi shop and wanted to drink it. It was only after he finished drinking it that he realized that there was a dead fly in it. Later, he traveled by train from Agra to Delhi vomiting. His health deteriorated. This is why he could not take a picture in front of the Taj Mahal. At that time, he could not even save 50 rupees.
Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan first got a chance to act in a serial called 'Circus'. From there, he gradually grew, faced many ups and downs, and today he is a lord of 12,490 crores. Hurun recently released a report on the richest celebrities of the country. According to this list, his assets are worth 12,490 crores.