Image Credit : Instagram

In an old video, Shah Rukh Khan has shared his painful life, in which he is seen on the stage of a dance reality show. In it, he describes his experience of visiting the Taj Mahal. In it, he says that he has seen the Taj Mahal only once in his life. During a concert, he was paid Rs 50 for the job of taking people to their seats and making them sit down. After receiving this money, he recalls that he immediately set out to see the Taj Mahal.