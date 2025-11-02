7 Remake Movies Shah Rukh Khan Starred In; Check Full List
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday. Born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi, Shah Rukh has starred in numerous blockbuster films. Currently, he's busy shooting his upcoming film King, set to release in 2026
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60
At 60, Shah Rukh Khan's craze and charm haven't faded. Fans are still excited to watch his films. SRK, who has given many hits, has also worked in some remakes. Some of his films are remakes of South Indian and Hollywood movies. Let's find out more...
Baazigar
SRK's Baazigar is a remake of Hollywood's A Kiss Before Dying. The 1993 blockbuster earned 15 crores on a 3 crore budget.
Don
SRK's 2006 film Don, directed by Farhan Akhtar, was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 classic. It starred Priyanka Chopra and earned 106.34 crores on a 38 crore budget.
Billu
SRK's 2009 film Billu is a remake of the Malayalam film Katha Parayumpol. Directed by Priyadarshan, it starred Irrfan Khan. The film earned 47.45 crores on a 27 crore budget.
Jawan
SRK's 2023 film Jawan created a storm at the box office. Directed by Atlee, it earned 1148.32 crores on a 300 crore budget. It's said to be a remake of the Tamil film Thaai Naadu.
Pathaan
SRK's 2023 film Pathaan was a box office hit. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it earned 1050.50 crores on a 250 crore budget. It's said to be a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Dunki
SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki was released in 2023. It earned 470.6 crores on a 120 crore budget. The film is said to be an unofficial remake of Comrade in America.
King
SRK is in the news for his upcoming film King. It's reportedly a Hindi remake of the French movie Léon: The Professional.