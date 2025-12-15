- Home
Year Ender 2025: Many films were released, and some new stars also made their debut. There were also many films in which actors shone by playing the role of a fearsome villain. Akshaye Khanna is being talked about the most
Akshaye Khanna
The recently released film Dhurandhar has shaken the box office. In the film, Akshaye Khanna is seen in the role of the villain, Rahman Dacoit. His character is being highly appreciated.
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh was seen in a negative role in the action-thriller film Raid 2. His character's name in the film is Manohar Dhankhad, aka Dada Manohar Bhai, who is the Union Railway Minister.
Sanjay Dutt
In the action-thriller movie Baaghi 4, Sanjay Dutt played the villain Chako. He appeared extremely dangerous and fearsome on screen. His role was also well-liked.
Akshaye Khanna
In the year's highest-grossing Bollywood film Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna played the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which had a negative shade.
Jr. NTR
In the year's most action-packed thriller film War 2, Jr. NTR's character had a negative shade. His character's name in the film was Major Vikram Chelapathi.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
In the 2025 film Thama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen as the villain. He played the character of Yakshasan in the movie, which was highly appreciated. He looked very fearsome on screen.
Fardeen Khan
In the biggest multi-starrer film of 2025, Housefull 5, Fardeen Khan was seen as the villain. However, it's revealed in the climax that Fardeen is the villain. His character's name was Dev Dobriyal.
Sathyaraj
In the film Sikandar, the South actor, also known as Kattappa, played the villain. He played the role of Minister Rakesh Pradhan in the movie.
Randeep Hooda
In the action-packed 2025 film Jaat, Randeep Hooda played the villain. He portrayed the character of Ranatunga in the film. He looked very fearsome.
Gajraj Rao
In this year's court drama film Jolly LLB 3, Gajraj Rao was seen in a negative role. His character's name in the film was Haribhai Khaitan.
