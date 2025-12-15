- Home
People are saying Bharani is the unofficial winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The reason? His massive paycheck. Let's get into the details in this story.
No Chance for Bharani in the Top 5
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in its final phase. The top 5 are Tanuja, Emmanuel, Kalyan, Demon Pawan, and Sanjana. Bharani's absence from this list was the only real surprise.
Bharani's Elimination
Bharani Shankar was unexpectedly eliminated on Sunday, his second time this season. He was brought back after his first exit, allegedly on Nagababu's recommendation.
Nagababu's Support for Bharani
After his second entry, Bharani was eliminated right before the finale week. As a senior actor with Nagababu's backing, he got a mind-blowing paycheck from Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss Season 9 Unofficial Winner
Bharani was in the house for about 13 weeks, earning around Rs. 45 lakhs. Since the winner's prize is Rs. 50 lakhs, fans are calling him the 'unofficial winner'.
The Address for Relationships
In the house, Bharani was known for his bonds. Tanuja saw him as a father figure, and they shared an emotional connection. She was in tears when he was eliminated.
