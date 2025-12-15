- Home
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrisha's movie released recently. The film is getting a good response at the box office. The movie has crossed the 50 crore mark in 3 days
Akhanda 2
The magic of Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 is visible at the box office. The film is earning well. However, there are fluctuations in the collection figures.
Akhanda 2 Collection
The collection figures for the third day of Akhanda 2 are out. According to sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹12.43 crore on Sunday. The film has so far earned ₹58.43 crore at the Indian box office.
Akhanda 2 Collection
Akhanda 2 had a massive opening, earning ₹22 crore. On its second day, Saturday, it collected ₹15.5 crore. The Telugu version, released Dec 11, had earned ₹8 crore.
Collection in 3 days
According to sacnilk.com, Akhanda 2 earned over 50 crores at the Indian box office within 3 days of its release. The movie's total collection has reached 58.43 crores.
Akhanda 2
Director Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda 2 is a fantasy action thriller. Produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, & Ishan Saksena, its budget is ₹140 crore. Made under 14 Reels Plus.
Star Cast
Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The cast also includes Harshaali Malhotra, Jagapathi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Samyuktha Menon, and Aadhi Pinisetty.
