Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain In Coastal Tamil Nadu, Foggy Mornings Inland
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness brief spell of light rainfall in coastal districts, including Chennai, while interior regions remain mostly dry. IMD predicts a slight dip in temperatures and foggy mornings in some areas
Coastal Tamil Nadu Likely To Receive Light Rain
The India Meteorological Department has indicated that coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light to moderate rainfall today, December 15. After several days of widespread rain, the intensity is expected to reduce, and no fresh rain alert has been issued for the state. Interior regions of Tamil Nadu are likely to remain dry, with only isolated morning fog in some areas.
Temperature To Dip Slightly Across The State
Weather officials have projected a gradual fall in daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature is expected to decline by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days. Morning hours may see light fog in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while dry weather conditions are likely to dominate interior districts.
Chennai To Witness Cloudy Skies And Occasional Showers
According to the forecast, Chennai and nearby areas are expected to remain generally cloudy, with light fog possible during early morning hours in isolated pockets. There is a chance of light rain in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius. From December 16 onward, rainfall activity may increase slightly, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning possible in coastal and select interior regions until December 18.
