Image Credit : Google

According to the forecast, Chennai and nearby areas are expected to remain generally cloudy, with light fog possible during early morning hours in isolated pockets. There is a chance of light rain in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius. From December 16 onward, rainfall activity may increase slightly, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning possible in coastal and select interior regions until December 18.