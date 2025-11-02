On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title of their upcoming action film ‘KING’, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, set for a grand 2026 release

Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment made Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday even more memorable by unveiling the title of their next big project — ‘KING’. The announcement came with a high-energy teaser released by director Siddharth Anand, offering fans a thrilling first look at SRK’s new avatar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Every year, November 2 is celebrated as SRK Day by fans across the globe, but this year turned truly special as the makers dropped the much-anticipated reveal of ‘KING’, marking the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster Pathaan.

Jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘KING’ is scheduled to release in 2026. The film promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in an electrifying, never-seen-before avatar, redefining his screen persona with a mix of style, intensity, and high-octane action.

Siddharth Anand's Venture With Shah Rukh Khan

Billed as Siddharth Anand’s “massiest” venture yet, ‘KING’ blends sleek visuals, international-scale action, and the director’s signature flair for spectacle. The teaser itself serves as a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched stardom — a fitting birthday gift to fans who have crowned him Bollywood’s eternal ‘King’.

In the teaser, SRK exudes raw charisma as his character declares, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’. The line instantly sent fans into a frenzy, encapsulating the power and allure of Khan’s legacy.

Keen-eyed viewers also noticed a clever Easter egg — SRK wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon — symbolizing his timeless reign as both the King of Bollywood and the King of Hearts.

Sporting a striking silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and an effortlessly cool attitude, Shah Rukh Khan’s KING promises to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in Indian action cinema.

Releasing in 2026, ‘KING’ is shaping up to be a cinematic event that celebrates the superstar’s enduring legacy — and redefines what it means to rule the screen.