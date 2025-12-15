- Home
- Entertainment
- Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma's Movie Collects THIS Much
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma's Movie Collects THIS Much
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 3: Kapil Sharma's film is falling behind in terms of earnings. After three days, it hasn't even reached double-digit figures. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has crossed the 350 crore mark on its 10th day
15
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @kapil sharma
Total Collection
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, this film's domestic box office collection is dropping. As per Sacnilk.com, it has crossed ₹7 crore. Kapil Sharma stars in this film, also written by Anukalp.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @kapil sharma
Each Day Collection
Per Sacnilk.com, the film made ₹1.85 cr on day 1 and ₹2.5 cr on day 2. Early estimates for day 3 are ₹2.85 cr, bringing the total to ₹7.20 cr. It had 36.74% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
35
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @kapil sharma
Box Office Collection
Per Sacnilk.com, the 2015 prequel earned ₹28.8 cr in three days (₹10.2 cr, ₹8.6 cr, ₹10 cr). In contrast, this sequel has completely flopped against the 'Dhurandhar' storm.
45
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma
The movie's flawless comedy makes it a decent watch. Kapil Sharma's comic timing is effortless. Manjot Singh is also getting praise for his role. Their chemistry is great.
55
Image Credit : X @Asrani
Movie
The late actor Asrani is also in this film. He shot for this movie at the age of 80. Even then, he managed to handle himself and entertain. This movie turned out to be the last one of his life.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos