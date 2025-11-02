Image Credit : Film

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Star Cast: Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Why it got stuck: It's said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, being rivals, wanted clarity on who would be the film's lead actor. This tension, along with date issues, creative differences, and financial considerations, are also cited as reasons for the film's delay. The film was later remade as "London Dreams," starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.