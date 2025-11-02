Shah Rukh Khan's 6 Films That Never Released; Check The List Here
Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, who has turned 60, has several films that have been announced. But the wait for their release remains a long wait. On SRK's birthday, we're telling you about six of his films that got shelved
Fool (1991)
Director/Producer: Mani Kaul.
Star Cast: Shahrukh Khan , Mita Vasistha, Ayub Khan-Din etc.
Why considered unreleased/incomplete: Originally made as a TV mini-series on Doordarshan and screened at international film festivals (NYFF), it never received a commercial theatrical release. Therefore, it is generally considered unreleased. It later screened at MAMI (2016).
Rashq (working title)
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Star Cast: Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan.
Why it got stuck: It's said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, being rivals, wanted clarity on who would be the film's lead actor. This tension, along with date issues, creative differences, and financial considerations, are also cited as reasons for the film's delay. The film was later remade as "London Dreams," starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.
Shikhar
Director/Producer: Subhash Ghai
Star Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others.
Why it got stuck: The film got stuck due to the director's creative decisions/script changes. According to Subhash Ghai, he left Shikhar and wrote Pardes and Shikhar was never made.
Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho (1990)
Director / Music: Rajesh Roshan.
Star Cast (reported): Shah Rukh Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo.
Why it was left unfinished: The recorded songs exist, but the film never fully progressed to a theatrical release. Possibly due to financial/schedule or production reasons.
Venus's untitled film
Director/Producer: Priyadarshan/Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain.
Star Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai.
Why it got stuck: Media reports often attributed the film's delay to banner rescheduling, changing production plans, or a lack of dates/cast details. No concrete reasons are available. There was talk of a release in the 2000s.
Hollywood project 'Xtreme City' (unofficial remake of 'Forrest Gump')
Official information is not available. However, it is claimed that Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie. However, this news remained a mere rumor, as neither the film nor any details related to it ever came to light.