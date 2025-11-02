Shah Rukh Khan Debut Film Fees: Producer Vivek Vaswani revealed Shah Rukh's early struggles. His first film he signed was Hema Malini's 'Dil Aashna Hai,' for which he received a substantial amount of money

Shah Rukh Khan is a raving fan of today, but he struggled mightily to achieve this status. He debuted with the film "Deewana" (1992). Now, Shah Rukh's longtime friend and early mentor, producer Vivek Vaswani, has opened up about the superstar's lesser-known beginnings, revealing the first film Shah Rukh signed and the modest fee he received at the time.

How did Shahrukh Khan get the offer for his debut film?

Vivek recalled the day Shah Rukh Khan met Hema Malini. At the time, Shah Rukh was trying to establish himself in the industry and was living with Vivek Vaswani. He received a call from Hema Malini. She was casting for her directorial venture, "Dil Aashna Hai." Excited yet nervous, they arrived at her house. They saw a man hiding behind a newspaper. When he lowered the newspaper, they were stunned to find it was none other than Dharmendra. Shortly after, Hema Malini arrived and offered Shah Rukh Khan's look and the lead role. Vivek claimed that renowned producers like Rakesh Roshan and Ramesh Sippy had already signed Shah Rukh Khan. He later admitted that it was a blatant lie, but it was this lie that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan's career.

How much fee did Shahrukh Khan get for his debut film?

Hema Malini saw Shah Rukh's energy and on-screen acting and decided to cast him in the film. Hema offered him ₹50,000 for the role, a small but significant sum for a struggling new actor. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside celebrities like Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, and Kabir Bedi. Although Dil Aashna Hai was Shah Rukh's first signed film, his first film was King Uncle, directed by Rakesh Roshan, and his first release, Deewana, which became his breakthrough.