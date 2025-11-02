- Home
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan is 60 years old. He was born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi. No one imagined a Delhi boy would ever rule Bollywood. He played both hero and villain in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's Heroines
60-year-old Shah Rukh Khan has shared the screen with many heroines in his films. On his birthday, we're showing the transformed looks of eight heroines who worked with him. Most of them are over 50.
Kajol
Shah Rukh Khan's most successful pairing was with Kajol. They have worked together in numerous films, including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan. Kajol is 51 years old and still looks stunning. She remains active in films.
Madhuri Dixit
Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Madhuri Dixit in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Koyla, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Madhuri is 58 years old and her appearance has changed significantly.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla is 57 years old. Her appearance has changed considerably. Now, it's sometimes difficult to recognize her. Juhi has starred in films with Shah Rukh Khan, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Yes Boss.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 52 years old. The Bachchan bahu's look has changed considerably. Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Aishwarya in films like Josh, Mohabbatein, and Devdas. The Former Miss World celebrated her birthday one day prior to SRK's.
Kareena Kapoor
At 45, Kareena Kapoor Khan still retains her glamour. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Ashoka, Ra.One, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt, 53, is now hard to recognize. Her appearance has changed significantly. Pooja starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the films Chaahat and Pehla Nasha.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji is 47 years old. She still looks beautiful. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Manisha Koirala
At 55, Manisha Koirala looks unrecognizable. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in films like Guddu and Dil Se. She is rarely seen in films these days.