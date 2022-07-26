Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini flaunting her voluptuous body

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian displays hot bikinis from her SKIMS Swim line, showcasing her incredible figure. She also bares her makeup-free complexion to promote SKKN oil drops

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    On Monday, July 25, reality star Kim Kardashian, 41, released a video on her Instagram Stories in which she sported a variety of bikinis and beach costumes. There was no disputing how stunning Kim looked in the tiny designs, whether she was donning a thong bikini.
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim's swimsuit range featured something for everyone, whether they were looking for something to lay about or show off that summer bod. Kim opened her small fashion display with a series of hot white bikinis that left nothing to the imagination. (Video)
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim said in the video posted on her Insta story, "Okay, I'll try on the swimwear for you guys. This is our traditional tie side and triangle top, she said. She posed in her dressing room and said, "And now I'm going to try on the micros for you so you can see the difference with the top."
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    She added, "So, as you may know, white swimwear can become somewhat transparent. Although our fabric is fantastic and keeps you in place, it will eventually become transparent. So, either layer or be ready. She then changed into a black bikini that was much more modest."
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    While enjoying a dip in her bathtub for a sultry picture session to promote her new skincare line SKKN's newest product, Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of fantastic.
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The 41-year-old reality star gave the camera a smouldering gaze in the bathtub while donning a brown bandeau bikini top and applied oil drops to her makeup-free face. The mom-of-four can be seen following her skincare routine in a sequence of photos that she captioned, "Brighten, moisturise, and glow with the @SKKN Oil Drops."
     

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    Back to SKIMS: The creator of SKIMS unveiled the nine-piece skincare collection last month and also filed for divorce from musician Kanye West in 2021. Also Read: Exclusive: 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hi

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    This is Kim's first new venture. The TV star did not include his last name anywhere in the moniker, unlike her previous companies, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, which did. Also Read: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

