SEXY Video: Nora Fatehi gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in bodycon dress; netizens write NASTY comments

Nora Fatehi is criticised for showing off her cleavage in a red bodycon dress with a deep neckline. Not just that, her latest look failed to impress several netizens and fans.

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her incredible dance abilities with excellent fashion sense. She can pull off any ensemble and never fails to wow the fashion police.

However, she occasionally criticised social media for her daring sense of style and for flaunting her endowments in exposing clothing. (WATCH VIDEO)

Fatehi recently released a boiling-hot video of herself in a red bodycon dress that showed off her cleavage and curves. Her appearance did not impress numerous netizens who trolled Nora.



On Tuesday (Nov 02), the actress-dancer released a video of herself posing for the camera on her Instagram account. Karan Johar shoots her seductive video on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora looked stunning as she posed sensuously for the camera. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and her makeup was flawless.



Sharing this reel, Nora wrote, "The only thing im serving is a 10." Soon after she dropped her video, netizens started trolling her, in fact, some users went to extreme levels to slam her.



One netizen wrote, kitni overacting aa gai hai iske andar." Another said, "bollywood ko end nora ne kia hai faltu dress pehn ke." Another said, “Muh toh ajeeb hi rahega chaahe kitna b injection se face body aur face banalo." One commented, “Bollywood ko end Norah ne kiya hai...faltu dress pehen ke” and another said, “ED CALLING”

Nora is frequently trolled on social media for a variety of reasons. Just because she was embroiled in scandal doesn't mean you have to pull her down with the same jibes repeatedly.