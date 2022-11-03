Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Video: Nora Fatehi gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in bodycon dress; netizens write NASTY comments

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Nora Fatehi is criticised for showing off her cleavage in a red bodycon dress with a deep neckline. Not just that, her latest look failed to impress several netizens and fans.

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Nora Fatehi is well-known for her incredible dance abilities with excellent fashion sense. She can pull off any ensemble and never fails to wow the fashion police.

    However, she occasionally criticised social media for her daring sense of style and for flaunting her endowments in exposing clothing. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Fatehi recently released a boiling-hot video of herself in a red bodycon dress that showed off her cleavage and curves. Her appearance did not impress numerous netizens who trolled Nora.
     

    On Tuesday (Nov 02), the actress-dancer released a video of herself posing for the camera on her Instagram account. Karan Johar shoots her seductive video on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora looked stunning as she posed sensuously for the camera. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and her makeup was flawless.
     

    Sharing this reel, Nora wrote, "The only thing im serving is a 10." Soon after she dropped her video, netizens started trolling her, in fact, some users went to extreme levels to slam her. 
     

    One netizen wrote,  kitni overacting aa gai hai iske andar." Another said, "bollywood ko end nora ne kia hai faltu dress pehn ke." Another said, “Muh toh ajeeb hi rahega chaahe kitna b injection se face body aur face banalo." One commented, “Bollywood ko end Norah ne kiya hai...faltu dress pehen ke” and another said, “ED CALLING”

    Nora is frequently trolled on social media for a variety of reasons. Just because she was embroiled in scandal doesn't mean you have to pull her down with the same jibes repeatedly.

    Nora Fatehi is much more than these controversies, and it is unjust to ignore her accomplishments in such trying circumstances.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details RBA

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore? drb

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film crossed Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres RBA

    Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres

    Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went for a romantic boat ride post-Pathaan teaser release RBA

    Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went for a romantic boat ride post-Pathaan teaser release

    Shah Rukh Khan special: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish King Khan on his 57th birthday, for 4th time in a row (VIDEO) RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan special: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish King Khan on his 57th birthday, for 4th time in a row

    Recent Stories

    Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts upgrades to Google Chat gcw

    Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

    Elon Musk to lay off half of Twitter's workforce, plans to revoke work-from-anywhere policy: Report - adt

    Elon Musk to lay off half of Twitter's workforce, plans to revoke work-from-anywhere policy: Report

    2000 Red Fort attack convict will hang; SC rejects LeT terrorist Ashfaq's review plea

    2000 Red Fort attack convict will hang; SC rejects LeT terrorist Ashfaq's review plea

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video sur

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

    Elon Musk Wont allow banned accounts on Twitter without a clear process gcw

    Elon Musk: Won't allow banned accounts on Twitter 'without a clear process'

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon