SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW

Rakesh Mishra and Trisha Kar Madhu's Bhojpuri song 'Ae Raja Jai Na Bahriya' is quickly approaching 50 crore views.
Every day, at least one Bhojpuri song is uploaded to YouTube. Some of these songs get popular after being seen, while others fail to get on people's mind. The fan following of vocalists such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Shilpi Raj, and Rakesh Mishra is enormous. As a result, his songs are also quite popular.
One such song by Ritesh Mishra is 'Ae Raja Jai Na Bahriya', which became increasingly viral and went viral. This song was released by the music company Music Wide on its YouTube channel on 28 July 2020, it has been viewed more than 49 crore times and counting. (Video)
Trisha Kar Madhu looked bold and sexy opposite Rakesh Mishra. The chemistry between the two appears to be fantastic. Shubhkant Kumar and Sonu Sargam wrote the song, and ADR Anand composed the music. Pankaj Soni directed the video, while Neeraj Singh produced it. More than 19 lakh people have loved the song.
Last year when Trisha Kar Madhu's alleged MMS went viral, where she was seen with her plausible boyfriend, after which some people criticized the actress. Later, on Facebook Live, Trisha appealed to the people not to make this video viral. Also Read: BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad
Trisha was featured on only a few Bhojpuri albums. People began to speculate about the actress's career ending in such a predicament, but this did not occur. Trisha will now appear in several films following his album's release, including the Bhojpuri film 'Namak Haram.'