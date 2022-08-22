Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    Rakesh Mishra and Trisha Kar Madhu's Bhojpuri song 'Ae Raja Jai Na Bahriya' is quickly approaching 50 crore views. The video has created havoc; watch it now

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every day, at least one Bhojpuri song is uploaded to YouTube. Some of these songs get popular after being seen, while others fail to get on people's mind. The fan following of vocalists such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Shilpi Raj, and Rakesh Mishra is enormous. As a result, his songs are also quite popular.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One such song by Ritesh Mishra is 'Ae Raja Jai ​​Na Bahriya', which became increasingly viral and went viral. This song was released by the music company Music Wide on its YouTube channel on 28 July 2020, it has been viewed more than 49 crore times and counting. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Trisha Kar Madhu looked bold and sexy opposite Rakesh Mishra. The chemistry between the two appears to be fantastic. Shubhkant Kumar and Sonu Sargam wrote the song, and ADR Anand composed the music. Pankaj Soni directed the video, while Neeraj Singh produced it. More than 19 lakh people have loved the song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Last year when Trisha Kar Madhu's alleged MMS went viral, where she was seen with her plausible boyfriend, after which some people criticized the actress. Later, on Facebook Live, Trisha appealed to the people not to make this video viral. Also Read: BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Trisha was featured on only a few Bhojpuri albums. People began to speculate about the actress's career ending in such a predicament, but this did not occur. Trisha will now appear in several films following his album's release, including the Bhojpuri film 'Namak Haram.'  Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here is what happened next drb

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what happened next

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams RBA

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams

    BOLD bikini picture Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looked sad netizens say Tiger ki Yaad me RBA

    BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad; netizens say, ‘Tiger ki Yaad me’

    Recent Stories

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points - adt

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points

    McLaren to enter Indian market firm to open first outlet in Mumbai gcw

    McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen progresses to Round 2, B Sai Praneeth bows out-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen progresses to Round 2, B Sai Praneeth bows out

    TRSs K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP in Delhi excise policy case

    TRS's K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon